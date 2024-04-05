Samsung Electronics has recaptured the top spot in global smartphone sales just five months after ceding it to Apple, reports The Korea Times.

The article says the comeback is credited to the robust performance of its new AI-powered Galaxy S24 smartphones, according to industry officials and data, Monday.

Samsung ceded the No. 1 position to Apple in September last year, but the Galaxy 24, which features a range of AI functions, has seen a positive response in the market since its debut in January. In February, Samsung sold 19.69 million smartphones, capturing a 20 percent market share, beating Apple, which sold 17.41 million phones for an 18 percent share, according to the Counterpoint Research research group.

