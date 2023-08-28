Samsung Electronics’ 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K is now available at Amazon for US$1,599. It offers a 27-inch screen with 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution.

The ViewFinity S9 5K allows for professionals to work on ultra-high resolution content without needing to zoom in, so they can view their projects in 5K while still keeping all their editing tools visible on screen, according to Hoon Chung, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

It boasts 99% DCI-P3, 218 PPI, a typical brightness of 600 cd/m, and is factory calibrated for Delta E <2 accuracy out of the box.The ViewFinity S9 uses the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones, which is the first in the industry, and users can customize the ViewFinity S9’s screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want, Chung says.

Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in basic mode for an adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or they can use professional mode for control of color temperature, luminance, color space and gamma settings. Users can start this process by pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9’s screen, and after calibration, they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E color accuracy.

The ViewFinity S9 also supports its users with TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care features to reduce eye strain, even over extended periods of use. Additionally, Samsung’s Matte Display limits light reflection and glare on the monitor, minimizing distractions while working.

The ViewFinity S9 features connectivity for users of both Mac and Windows systems, with Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs in addition to USB-C. The Thunderbolt 4 compatibility allows users to charge devices with up to 90W of power and transfer data at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

The monitor comes equipped with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects via a pogo pin without additional cables or equipment. The camera tilts to fit the angle of your monitor, and Auto Framing purportedly keeps you visible and in-shot, even when you shift position.

A height adjustable stand matches the user’s eye level, and the screen can tilt to match viewing angles. In Pivot mode, the screen rotates 90 degrees. The ViewFinity S9 also has VESA mount compatibility, users can save space and keep desks clutter-free.

Chung says that embedded Smart TV apps give users the full TV experience when it’s time to switch to entertainment after work. Instant access to popular streaming apps and shows without a separate PC, built-in speakers with Adaptive Sound+ that automatically adjust noise levels and a remote control make this a well-rounded monitor for both work and play, he adds.

