The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) — of which Apple is a member — says that PlugFest #5 which took place August 21-25 in Shanghai, China, “was another critical step towards advancing the universal CCC Digital Key certification.”

CCC Digital Key is a standardized ecosystem that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share Digital Keys for vehicles in a seamless, secure and privacy-preserving way. Apple, of course, makes Apple CarKey, which allows you to add your car key to the Apple Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Major vehicle original equipment manufacturer members and global device providers — including Apple, BMW, BYD, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst Co., Hyundai, NIO Co., Oppo, Samsung, Valeo, vivo, and Xiaomi — participated in testing their CCC Digital Key implementations at PlugFest #5. Testing is a crucial step in launching the CCC Digital Key certification that will bring forth a true global standard for the market, increase interoperability, reduce market fragmentation, and provide the best user experience, says Alysia Johnson, president of the Car Connectivity Consortium.

The CCC End-to-End PlugFest allows attendees to test their CCC Digital Key implementations against other member companies’ implementations to help improve the implementations as well as specifications, test suites, and tools to ensure the superior interoperability of this technology throughout the larger consumer market.

The CCS is a cross-industry organization advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions.

