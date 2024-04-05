Apple saw strong volume growth of 168% year-on-year in Malaysia in February, shipping 86,000 iPhone units while also leading in shipment by sales value, according to Canalys.

The research group says the company’s growth was aided by expanding its sales channel to include telco operator Yes Mobile. However, heavy discounting for the iPhone 15 series early in the year indicates that demand is weak relative to shipment growth, Canalys adds.

The iPhone now has 13% of Malaysia’s smartphone market. That’s up 12% year-over-year. Xiaomi ha 19% and vivo has 13% of the country’s smartphone market as of February. Overall, smartphone shipments in Malaysia grew10% in February.

