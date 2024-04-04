Apple has announced that its next quarterly earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 2 p.m. (Pacific).

The company will discuss its second fiscal quarter results and business updates. If it’s the usual routine CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will take questions from the press an analysts. I predict the Q&A session will include the following:

° Maestri says that half Mac sales are to new customers

° Cook will say that Vision Pro sales are better than anticipated, but won’t offer details.

° Someone will ask if Apple plans to enter the home robotics market, as is rumored, and Cook will say that Apple doesn’t discuss unreleased products.

° Someone will ask about Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) plans, and Cook won’t offer specifics but will say that it’s something Apple is looking into.

° And you can sure there’ll be lots of questions about the canceled Apple Car project — and Cook and Maestri’s responses will be intriguing.

