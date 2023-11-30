Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, recognizing 14 apps and games “that empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends.”

This year’s winners include developers from across the world, whose apps and games were chosen by the App Store’s Editorial team for providing users with meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change. App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering “exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design.”

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

You can find the complete list of winners here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related