Niantic announced that it’s rolling out support for its 8th Wall Metaversal Deployment to the Apple Vision Pro headset.

This means that creators who build apps for other mixed reality headsets can now deploy them easily to Apple’s headset without having to do as much extra work. They also have access to the Vision Pro’s complete VR environment, according to VentureBeat.

Niantic, Inc. is an American software development company based in San Francisco. It’s known for developing the augmented reality mobile games Ingress and Pokémon Go. The company says its 8thWall platform “offers a complete set of tools to create interactive augmented reality — no app required..”

According to Niantic, the Apple Vision Pro offers unique opportunities for 8th Wall developers despite a lack of camera access to the browser. Developers instead can use the Vision Pro’s advanced VR capabilities to create an asymmetrical experience across multiple platforms.

Tom Emrich, Niantic’s director of product, augmented reality platforms, said this in a statement to VentureBeat: “At Niantic, we are committed to providing developers with tools that work across a new consumer device ecosystem which now includes headsets like the Apple Vision Pro. With a category of MR headsets now available for consumers. cross-device content creation has become critical for developers who want to engage as many users as possible. We continue to make this a reality with our web development platform, 8th Wall’s Metaversal Deployment, where developers can build once and deploy everywhere, including computers, smartphones, and headsets such as Meta Quest and now Apple Vision Pro.”

