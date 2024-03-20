Amazon scored highest for innovation among the latest Wall Street Journal list of “Management Top 250” companies, with Apple second and Microsoft and Walmart tied for third.

The Management Top 250 ranking, compiled by researchers at the Drucker Institute, part of Claremont Graduate University, compares companies using the late management guru Peter Drucker’s principles to identify the most effectively managed businesses. The five main components of the ranking are customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Amazon is ranked 15th overall, Apple ranks second, Microsoft first and Walmart 26th. Amazon also made the top 10 for financial strength, along with Walmart, Microsoft and Apple, which is No. 1 in that category.

Apple is one of seven All-Stars among the Management Top 250—companies whose scores in all five of the main ranking components were in the top 20% for the nearly 800 companies that were analyzed for the ranking.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related