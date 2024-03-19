If your Mac is running macOS Sonoma 14.4, you save documents to an iCloud Drive, and have Optimize Mac Storage turned on, you may run into problems, according to The Electric Light Company.

The article says that the files that you save to iCloud Drive are at risk of losing all their saved versions. The Electric Light Company says that if you value the saved versions of your documents, either:

Don’t put them into iCloud Drive at all, or

Turn Optimize Mac Storage off, so they can’t be evicted from local storage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related