Karolina Wydra (“Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) has landed a lead role opposite Rhea Seehorn in the upcoming Apple TV+ series from “Breaking Bad” creator and “Better Call Saul” co-creator Vince Gilligan, reports Deadline. She will play a character referred to as Ana, an optimistic young woman.

Gilligan has been given a two-season, straight-to-series order.“Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn will play a lead role in the untitled series, which comes from Sony Pictures TV. Story details and the nature of Seehorn’s character are being kept under wraps for now, but Gilligan indicated in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the new series won’t be an antihero story like his previous two shows.

