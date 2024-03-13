According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, Australia’s traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, but not tablets) declined by 10.7% in 2023, shipping 669 thousand units.

Apple’s Mac marketshare shrank 8.5% from 2022 to 2023. The Mac is in fourth place among the Australian computer market with 14.7% market share. Ahead of it are HP (22.8% market share), Dell (19.6% market share), and Lenovo (18.5% market share). Trailing it in the top is Acer (9.5% market share), and Dell (8.5% market share).

According to IDC, the consumer PC segment in Australia declined by 15.2% due to higher interest rates and inflationary pressure. The commercial segment declined by 4.9% due to reduced demand from the government, VLB, and SMB sectors. However, the education segment grew by 18.4% because of strong demand for Windows- and Chrome-based devices.

IDC expects the PC market in Australia is expected to decline by 1.3% year-over-year in 2024 with early signs of the recovery from the latter half of the year. The government’s scheduled implementation of cost-of-living tax cuts in July 2024 is expected to stimulate recovery in the market.

