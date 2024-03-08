Emory Healthcare is switching to the Mac with the MacBook Air becoming its laptop for clinicians, reports Modern Healthcare (a subscription is required to read the article).

Emory’s Chief Information and Digital Officer Dr. Alistair Erskine told the publication that the healthcare company had bought 830 MacBook Air machines in a program costing around $1 million. Emory Healthcare is a health care system in the U.S. state of Georgia.

It’s part of Emory University and is the largest healthcare system in the state. Emory Healthcare is comprised of 11 hospitals, the Emory Clinic and more than 250 provider locations.

And, of course, this week Apple announced a new MacBook Air packing the M3 chip; the company says it’s up to 60% faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. And the Air is available in a 15-inch version for the first time.

