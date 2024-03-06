Ergonis has launched PopChar 10, an update to its tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts on macOS. To celebrate this new version, the company is offering a 20% discount during the first two weeks, using the coupon: “POPCHAR10-WELCOME”.

According to Ergonius Chief Technical Officer, here’s what’s new in PopChar:

° An improved user interface that balances classic functionality with modern aesthetics;

° Enhanced magnifier providing improved information and shortcuts for characters, making inspection and insertion of special characters more intuitive;

° New insertion modes with a single click, including support for Swift code;

° Spanish language support, broadening the tool’s international usability;

° Full compatibility with Unicode 15;

° New and easier navigation concept;

° Enhanced dark mode support and full compatibility with macOS Sonoma.

PopChar 10 is priced at $34.99 for new purchases, is discounted by 50% for those with previous licenses, and is available for free for those who purchased on or after September 1, 2023. PopChar is distributed on a “try before you buy” basis and can be downloaded from ergonis.com/popchar.

