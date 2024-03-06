Even though iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, HomePods, and now Vision Pro dominate revenues or at least the mindset at Apple, Macs remain the “old guard” device.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) notes that laptops long ago became the most important Mac computer with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air now account for 90% of Apple’s U.S. computer sales.

The research group says its data shows that MacBook Pro represented 51% of all Mac sales in the US. The MacBook Air took 39% of all Mac sales in 2023. The iMac and Mac Pro comprise 4% and 3% of the total sales, respectively. The Mac mini and the Mac Studio represent just 1% of U.S. Mac sales, respectively, according to CIRP.

