As noted by MacRumors, following intense criticism, Apple has walked back its plan to disable Home Screen web apps in the European Union (EU) starting with iOS 17.4.

After the release of the second beta version of iOS 17.4, it emerged that Apple had restricted the functionality of iOS web apps in the EU. Web apps could no longer launch from the ‌Home Screen‌ in their own top-level window that takes up the entire screen, relegating them to a simple shortcut with an option to open within Safari instead.

After the criticism, Apple’s developer document says these are the things that are changing for the company to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

For iOS:

New options for distributing iOS apps on alternative app marketplaces — including APIs and controls that enable developers to offer their iOS apps for download from alternative app marketplaces and help protect their intellectual property.

New framework and APIs for creating alternative app marketplaces on iOS — enables marketplace developers to install apps and manage updates on behalf of other developers from their dedicated marketplace app, and have their app notarized for security and system integrity.

New frameworks and APIs for alternative browser engines — interoperability that enables authorized developers to use browser engines, other than WebKit, for browser apps and apps with in-app browsing experiences.

New APIs to enable contactless payments in the EEA — Apple is also sharing DMA-compliant changes impacting contactless payments. That includes new APIs enabling developers to use NFC technology in their banking and wallet apps throughout the European Economic Area.

Expanded default app controls — lets users select and manage an app marketplace and/or contactless payment app as their default in Settings, and adds a new way to choose a default web browser.

Interoperability request form — lets developers submit requests for interoperability with iPhone and iOS hardware and software features.

For Safari on iOS:

User choice screen — provides users additional ways to choose a default web browser from a list of options.

For the App Store:

New options for using alternative payment service providers (PSPs) — within a developer’s app to process payments for digital goods and services, as an alternative to the App Store’s In-App Purchase system on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

New options for processing payments via link out to purchase — where users can complete a transaction for digital goods and services on the developer’s external webpage as an alternative to the App Store’s In-App Purchase system on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Developers can include information in their App Store apps to inform EU users of promotions, discounts, and other deals available outside of their app when presenting a link out.

For developer app analytics and user data portability:

Expanded developer app analytics — provides developers with additional and enhanced metrics with more than 50 new reports from iOS and the App Store worldwide, in areas like engagement, commerce, app usage, and more.

New user data portability API to request and transfer App Store account data — lets developers of app marketplaces request user authorization to retrieve

