Things are still on course for Apple to release new AirPods this year and in 2025, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Where is what he’s predicting:

Late 2024: Entry-level fourth-generation AirPods with a new design, updated case, improved audio, better fit and USB-C charging.

° Late 2024: A more upscale version of those fourth-generation AirPods that will add active noise cancellation. It also will have a case with speakers to support Find My alerts, helping users locate the device if they lose it.

° Late 2024: New AirPods Max with a USB-C port and fresh colors. There won’t be other major changes, but it shows Apple is still committed to this product, which hasn’t been updated since 2020.

° 2025: Revamped AirPods Pro with a new design and updated chip.

