Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 12-16.

° From an Apple support document: Apple describes how to make sure the private data on your Vision Pro is protected.

° Apple may be planning to revamp its iWork apps with major AI features.

° According to a report from app intelligence firm Appfigures, over half of Vision Pro-only apps (52%) are paid downloads.

° Apple’s iMessage will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms.

° The iPhone now has 68% of India’s “super-premium” smartphone market.

° Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup tops the iPhone in customer satisfaction for the first time.

° Apple’s longest-serving senior industrial designer is leaving the company, marking the near-complete turnover of a team once led by Jony Ive.

° Code seen by 9to5Mac in the tvOS 17.4 beta 3 reveals the existence of a new device identified as “Z314” that could be the rumored HomePod with a screen.

° macOS and Linux use is up, while Windows use is down on SME devices.

° Apple says there are now over 1,000 apps designed for the Vision Pro.

° Apple has announced a new artificial intelligence tool dubbed Apple Keyframes that can enable anyone to create animations.

° Looking for children’s programs on streaming services? Disney + and Apple TV+ are your best choices.

° Apple TV+ productions collected three Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, which were handed out Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

° Apple says that its Apple Arcade streaming service has “12 unique spatial games and more than 250 titles to enjoy with stunning clarity” on the Vision Pro.

° In the latest benchmark comparison with the OptoFidelity BUDDY test system, OptoFidelity says the Apple Vision Pro crushes the competition in latency, photon-to-photon test.

° Followings its global theatrical run and Academy and BAFTA Award nominations, Apple Original Films’ Ridley Scott’s epic feature “Napoleon” will become available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, March 1.

° The iPhone 11 was the most traded-in device last year.

° A rumor claims that Apple has abandoned (for now) plans for a foldable iPhone.

