JustWatch, an international streaming guide, conducted a study to see which ad-free streaming plan is the best deal.

Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ have all changed their pricing plans recently, and the cost for ad-free streaming on the rise. Using JustWatch’s data for catalog size, the streaming guide’s latest report shows which streaming service offers the most titles for every US$1 spent in 2024, based on their cheapest ad-free subscriptions. Key insights from the report:

Prime Video offers the largest catalog per $1 – x2.7 more than Netflix and x4.8 more than Max.

Netflix has more titles per $1 than Apple TV+, Disney+ and Paramount+ combined.

Disney+, Max, Hulu and Paramount+ have a comparable catalog size for every $1 spent in 2024.

