Lexar has announced the Professional SL600 Portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and write speed.

It’s designed especially for photographers, videographers, and content creators as well as business professionals looking to back up or transfer massive files on the go or shoot photos and video directly to the drive.

The SL600 features ane, aluminum enclosure that helps protect users’ files from bumps and drops while traveling or on location while also providing shock- and vibration-resistance. For further security it also comes with Lexar DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption software so users can ensure their sensitive files remain private. It includes USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables.

The Lexar Professional SL600 Portable SSD comes in three capacities and is available for $129.99 for 1TB and $174.99 for 2TB. It will also be available in a 4TB capacity at the end of quarter two. It’s compatible with a wide range of Type-A and Type-C devices, including DSLR and mirrorless cameras, Mac and Windows PCs, Android and iPhone devices, and PlayStation and Xbox systems.

