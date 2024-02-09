Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” is number three and Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” is number seven on Reelgood’s weekly list of the most streamed movies and TV shows.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order: “Mr. And Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video), “The Holdovers” (Peacock), “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+), “Past Lives” (Paramount +), “True Detective: Night Country” (MAX), “Groundhog Day” (AMC), “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+), “Feud” (Hulu, “Saltburn” (Prime Video), and “Griselda” (Netflix).

