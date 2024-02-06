The US$49.95 Eve Energy Outlet – the first Matter-enabled wall-in outlet – is now available at both the Eve Store and Amazon. It’s designed to offer a “sleek and permanent solution to a smart plug.”

The Eve Energy Outlet features app and voice control, remote access, scenes and automations on the major Matter platforms, as well as energy monitoring through the Eve or SmartThings app. According to the folks at Ever, these are its features:

Eve Energy Outlet replaces your existing outlet and can be used in single- or multi-gang installations.

Matter enables Eve Energy Outlet to work with all four major smart home ecosystems, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings.

Individually control two power outlets using your voice or an app, and control your lights and appliances on the go or based on presence.

Schedules enable you to automate lights, humidifiers, fans and other vital devices. You can then get on with your business while your devices get on with theirs – all without the need for a hub and independently of your iPhone or internet connection.

Monitor your energy saving efforts, create autonomous schedules and enjoy advanced customization features by connecting it to Apple Home and using it with the free Eve app.

Control your connected devices from anywhere in the world with a home hub to keep you connected to your abode.

Specifications & Requirements: iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS, or an Android device updated for Matter compatibility.

Controlling this Matter-enabled product automatically and receiving notifications while away from home requires a home hub and Thread border router (such as Apple HomePod, Google Nest, or Amazon Echo).

