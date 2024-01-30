Director and executive producer Ben Stiller took to Instagram yesterday to confirm that the Apple TV+’s “Severance” series has returned to production after a months-long delay due to the Hollywood strikes, reports Deadline.

Production has paused production on Season 2 in May when the WGA went on strike, which was then followed by the SAG-AFTRA walkout. With both strikes long resolved, things are is now back on course.

