If you’re a movie goer who uses Apple Pay, you can take advantage of a new promo to get tickets for Apple Original Films’ “Argylle,” which opens Friday.

The film comes from director and producer Matthew Vaughn. It will be released in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Universal Pictures, on February 2, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ (although Apple hasn’t said when).

“Argylle” follows the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (Henry Cavill) across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson. I’m sure Apple hopes this will launch a franchise.

Directed by Vaughn, “Argylle” is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

Users can get a US$5 discount on “Argylle” movie tickets when using Apple Pay and apply the promo code APPLEPAY during checkout. To take advantage of the deal, buy at least one ticket for the movie through Fandango’s website or mobile app.

Pay with Apple Pay and apply the promotional code APPLEPAY at the time of payment to receive a $5 discount on your total purchase. The offer is valid for through 2:59 am (Eastern) on February 12.

