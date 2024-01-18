Nominations for the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards have been unveiled, and Apple Original Films’ products garnered 14 nominations.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Best Picture. “Napoleon” is nominated for Outstanding British Film. “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is nominated for Best Documentary.

Robert De Niro of “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.” The movie is nominated for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. Surprisingly, the movie’s leads, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, received no nominations. And an even bigger shock is that Martin Scorsese wasn’t nominated for Best Director.

“Napoleon” is nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair, and Best Special Visual Effects.

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, hosted by actor David Tennant on February 18 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related