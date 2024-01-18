Apple has previewed Apple Hongdae, the seventh retail store in South Korea and the 100th Apple Store location in the Asia-Pacific region.

It’s located in the center of a university neighborhood in Seoul. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, says the store has nearly 100 expert retail team members ready to help customers explore and get their hands on the latest Apple products, including the latest iPhone 15 lineup; the new Mac lineup with the M3 family of chips; the Apple Watch lineup, featuring Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products; as well as the Lunar New Year special-edition AirPods Pro debuting in South Korea and celebrating the Year of the Blue Dragon.

Just in time for back to school, students and families can save on a Mac or iPad with Apple Education Pricing available exclusively through Apple Retail. Additionally, eligible customers can take advantage of the college student offer running through March 13 and receive AirPods when they buy an eligible Mac, or an Apple Pencil when they buy an eligible iPad.

From January to March, Apple is hosting a series of free Today at Apple sessions for students to try Mac and iPad and learn new skills that enhance their creativity and help them excel in their studies. As part of the Bring on College with Apple series, students can sign up for four workshops led by Apple Creatives, available at Apple Hongdae and all other Apple Store locations across Korea:

Create Powerful Presentations in Keynote with Mac

Create Personalized Documents in Pages with Mac

Create Impactful Spreadsheets in Numbers with Mac

Transform Your Lecture Notes with iPad

Participants can register now for Today at Apple sessions.

Beginning January 20, every day at 5 p.m., customers can also drop into a brand-new Today at Apple Pop-Up Studio featuring hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Beenzino. Through the session, Explore Freeform on iPad, customers can collect ideas, art, photos, and more for their own 2024 vision boards using Freeform.

Additionally, the session will tease inspiration behind the artist’s single “Train,” newly released in Spatial Audio and only available on Apple Music. This session is exclusively available at Apple Hongdae and will run through the month. Starting February 9, the session will be available across stores in all of South Korea, Japan, and Australia as part of the Bring on College with Apple campaign.

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018. Since then, Apple has expanded its presence in the country by opening stores in Yeouido, Myeongdong, Jamsil, Gangnam, and Hanam. Apple also launched the Apple Developer Academy in Korea — already producing its second class of graduates — and the Apple Manufacturing R&D Accelerator to provide free tools and training programs for small- and medium-sized businesses across the country. Apple is also actively partnering with a number of Korean artists in diverse industries: Last year, the company launched a Shot on iPhone music video for the song “ETA” by popular K-pop group New Jeans, following a 2022 Made on iPad music video for hip-hop artist Jay Park’s song “Bite.”

The team at Apple Hongdae will welcome its first customers on Saturday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

