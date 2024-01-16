The African American Film Critics Association has announced the winners of the 15th annual AAFCA Awards, which honors outstanding achievement in film.

Lily Gladstone of Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” won the Breakout Performance award, while the film itself made the AAFCA’s top 10 films of the year award.

You can find the complete list of nominees and winners here. Winners will be celebrated at the 15th annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. You can watch “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Apple TV+.

