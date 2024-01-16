Apple TV+ did pretty well overall at the 2024 Emmy awards, taking home 10 trophies. Here is a list of the streaming service’s winners:

° Paul Walter Hauser, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his role in “Black Bird”;

° Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program — “Life By Ella”;

Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Maria Nash for Pinecone in “Pinecone & Pony”;

° Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation — Ellen Coons for “Shape Island”;

° Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program — “Jane”;

° Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program — “Best Foot Forward”

Apple TV+’s documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” won four awards:

° Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special;

° Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction program — Davis Guggenheim;

° Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program — Michael Harte, ACE;

° Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special — John Powell.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related