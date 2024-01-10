“Criminal Record” — an eight-episode, one-hour crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo — is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The actors portray detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. The first two episodes debut today with new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through February 21.

Here’s how the limited series is described: From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

“Criminal Record” stars Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”) as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “The Beast Must Die”) as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, Charlie Creed-Miles (“King Arthur,” “Wild Bill”) as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown (“The Walk-In”) as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley (“Official Secret,” “The Woman in Black,” “The Awakening”) as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell Moore (“The Bank Job,” “Season of the Witch”) as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “My Week with Marilyn”) as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi (“Andor,” “His House”) as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala (“The Undeclared War”) as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson (“Mona Lisa”) as Doris Mathis and Tom Moutchi (“Famalam,” “The Hustle”) as Errol Mathis.

BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,” “Vera”) executive produces alongside Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (“Save Me Too,” “Oranges and Sunshine”) directs the series. “Criminal Record” was filmed in London and was produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

