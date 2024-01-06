Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 1-5.

° Here are my predictions for new and updated Apple products in 2024.

° Apple continues to be the undisputed leader in the global premium smartphone market, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° The Canalys research group predicts that the Apple Vision Pro will be out of stock for at least 12 months after its launch.

° A new Apple TV set-top box is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.

° I’d rather see Apple abandon its Apple Car plans and focus on other things, such as reviving its AirPort line-up with Wi-Fi 7 support.

° Apple has announced new games for Apple Arcade, including Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, a problem solving/adventure game, Cornsweeper, a reimagining of the logic puzzle game Minesweeper; and Blackjack by MobilityWare+.

° Apple announces new features for Apple Fitness+.

° “Killers of the Flower Moon” will debut on Apple TV+ January 12.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related