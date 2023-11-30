Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: Microsoft’s .NET 8 with Aspire cloud-ready tools for Mac is out.

° From 9to5Mac: The advanced glass-plastic hybrid lens used in the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to be adopted by high-end Android phones, according to a new investment note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

° From The Information: Apple pays British chip architect Arm less than 30 cents per chip in royalties.

° From Bleeping Computer: Researchers at Eurecom have developed six new attacks collectively named BLUFFS that can break the secrecy of Bluetooth sessions, allowing for device impersonation and man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks.

° From the BBC: A boy has started a petition asking Apple to change its “offensive and insulting” glasses emoji.

° From MacVoices Live!: MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide #4 wraps up as Wally Cherwinski, Bart Busschots, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and host Chuck Joiner compete for the most endorsements from other panel members.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related