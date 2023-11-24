Proton, the Swiss company behind Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass, has launched Proton Drive for macOS.

The app offers Apple desktop users secure and encrypted access to their Proton Drive cloud storage, right from their macOS devices, and follows the release of Proton Drive for Windows announced in July. It enables users to sync their data between their device and a Proton Drive account.

The application’s end-to-end encryption ensures that files stored in Proton Drive are fully encrypted before they are uploaded, meaning that not even Proton can access these files, says Anant Vijay Singh, product lead for Proton Drive. This combination of encryption and cloud gives users the flexibility of cloud storage combined with the security of cold storage and makes Proton Drive a standout choice in the crowded cloud storage market, he adds. Singh says these are the key features of Proton Drive for macOS:

Seamless synchronization across devices: The new Proton Drive for macOS ensures that your files and folders are always up-to-date across all your devices. Any changes made to your files on your Mac will be automatically reflected on your other devices that have Proton Drive installed.

The new Proton Drive for macOS ensures that your files and folders are always up-to-date across all your devices. Any changes made to your files on your Mac will be automatically reflected on your other devices that have Proton Drive installed. Offline access to files: Proton Drive for macOS provides offline access to your files, allowing you to access, edit, and save your work even when you’re not connected to the internet. Once you’re back online, Proton Drive will automatically sync the changes, ensuring your files are always up-to-date.

Proton Drive for macOS provides offline access to your files, allowing you to access, edit, and save your work even when you’re not connected to the internet. Once you’re back online, Proton Drive will automatically sync the changes, ensuring your files are always up-to-date. Version history: Proton Drive provides a comprehensive version history for each file and they can be accessed via the web portal, allowing you to track changes and revert back to previous versions when necessary. Whether it’s an accidental deletion or an unwanted change, Proton Drive’s version history provides an extra layer of protection for your most important files.

Proton Drive provides a comprehensive version history for each file and they can be accessed via the web portal, allowing you to track changes and revert back to previous versions when necessary. Whether it’s an accidental deletion or an unwanted change, Proton Drive’s version history provides an extra layer of protection for your most important files. Free, Encrypted File Storage for Everyone: At Proton, we believe that everyone deserves access to secure and private cloud storage. That’s why we’re proud to offer Proton Drive for macOS with a free tier that provides storage at no cost to you. All files stored in our free tier are fully encrypted, ensuring that your data remains private and secure.

At Proton, we believe that everyone deserves access to secure and private cloud storage. That’s why we’re proud to offer Proton Drive for macOS with a free tier that provides storage at no cost to you. All files stored in our free tier are fully encrypted, ensuring that your data remains private and secure. Security and encryption features: Proton Drive for macOS maintains our commitment to security and privacy. All files stored on Proton Drive are fully end-to-end encrypted, including metadata, meaning that no one – not even Proton – can access your files without your consent. This strong stance on privacy extends to our macOS and Windows apps, ensuring that your data is secure whether you’re uploading, downloading, or simply storing files on Proton Drive.

The Proton Drive app for macOS can be downloaded from the Proton website at https://proton.me/drive/. You can find info on pricing here.

