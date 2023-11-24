Colombia’s smartphone shipments fell 13.5% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research. But it was good news for Apple.

The tech giant’s sales surged 114% year-over-year, one of the biggest import growths in the country. The company’s shipment mixes of the new iPhone 15 with models of the best-selling Apple device in the country – the 11 series were more attractive to distributors than the year-ago period, according to Counterpoint. Currently, the iPhone 11 has the highest discounts ever offered by the distributors.

Samsung’s smartphone shipment volume fell 41% YoY as it focused more on flagships and affordable premium devices where customers are willing to absorb more price hikes. The South Korean brand is looking to upgrade its existing installed base by offering high trade-in values to replace its affordable premium devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related