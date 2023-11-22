Apple Original Productions’ Ridley Scott pic “Napoleon” tallied US$3 million in Tuesday night previews, while Disney’s “Wish” took in $2.3 million, reports Deadline.

“That’s an impressive number for Napoleon, given the war epic movie that it is: It’s right under what 1917 did in previews (7 p.m.) for its wide expansion back in January 2020, which was $3.25M, and ahead of Apple/Paramount’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which was $2.6M,” the trade publication adds.

“1917” did $13.9 million on its expanded Friday at 3,434 locations before posting a 3-day of $37 million. “Killers of the Flower Moon” has a first Friday called of $9.4 million before posting a Friday-through-Sunday of $23.2M. “Napoleon” is booked at 3,017 theaters It’s Rotten Tomatoes score is a middling 66% “fresh.”

About ‘Napoleon’

Here’s how the movie is described: Directed by Ridley Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related