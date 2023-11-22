The iPhone 15 series is enjoying more popularity than the iPhone 14 in Korea, “bucking the lukewarm sales trend in neighboring countries such as China and Japan,” reports The Korea Herald.

Sales of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max jumped 41.9% in the first month of its official release in Korea on Oct. 13, compared to that of the iPhone 14 series from a year prior, according to market tracker Atlas Research and Consulting.

Sales of the smaller and cheaper iPhone 15, in particular, more than doubled during the same period, while the highest-priced iPhone 15 Pro Max saw a 42.3% growth in sales. The iPhone 15 Pro made up almost 50 % of the sales portion, followed by the iPhone 15 with 30.7%, notes the Korea Herald.

