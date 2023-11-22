It’s no secret that the price of subscription streaming keeps going up. But which streaming services are keeping up with these price hikes by upping their catalog game?

Reelgood — a site that allows you to browse, search, and watch TV and movies from over 150 services — looked at the libraries of eight leading U.S. services, tallying their depth of movie and TV titles over the last two years.

The study shows that Apple TV+’s TV show catalog increased 43.30% and its movie catalog increased 18.97% from 2022 to 2023. Disney’s show catalog increased 18.28% and its movie catalog increased 12.36% from 2022 to 2023.

Max’s show catalog increased 104.65% but its movie catalog decreased 15.25% from 2022 to 2023. Hulu’s show catalog increased 90.39% and its movie catalog increased 100.08% from 2022 to 2023.

Peacock Premium’s show catalog increased 40.75% and its movie catalog increased 47.22% from 2022 to 2023. Prime Video’s show catalog increased 24.71% and its movie catalog increased 1.43% from 2022 to 2023.

Paramount+’s show catalog increased 3.30%, but its movie catalog plummeted 63.94% from 2022 to 2023. Netflix’s show catalog increased 9.57% and its movie catalog increased 12.36% from 2022 to 2023.

