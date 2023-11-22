Apple TV+ has kicked off its holiday programming lineup with a new musical special “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.”

The one-hour special will feature Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (known for “Ted Lasso,” among other things)ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

Joining Waddingham on stage will include Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster and more special guests, with additional performers including the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and an 18-piece band. Along the way, Hannah shares anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco and produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). They are also the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

