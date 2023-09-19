The FDA has cleared the Apple Watch for use with Natural Cycles, a digital birth control app, reports The Verge.

This means Natural Cycles users who own an Apple Watch Series 8, 9, Ultra, or Ultra 2 can now import their temperature data from the watch instead of manually taking their basal body temperature each morning. In a statement, Natural Cycles co-founder and CEO Elina Berglund Scherwitzl said the company received numerous requests from users to incorporate an Apple Watch integration once the Series 8 launched with the new temperature sensors.

Older models of the Apple Watch don’t include temperature sensors, nor do the SE models; only the Series 8 and 9 and the Ultra models are compatible with the feature.

Natural Cycles is powered by an algorithm that can identify when you’re fertile. You can wear a compatible Apple Watch with temperature sensors to bed and measure while you sleep. When you wake up, you data will automatically sync with the downloadable NS app. Open the app to see your daily fertility status.

