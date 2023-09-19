When it comes to customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – Samsung has surged 2%, tying Apple (up 1%), according to the ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2022-2023.

This is the first time since 2003 that Apple hasn’t been in first place. The folks at ACSI says Samsung’s strong overall performance is boosted by surging customer satisfaction with its tablet offerings (Galaxy Tab). While tablet satisfaction at the aggregate level falls this year, Samsung improves 6% to a score of 85.

On the other end of the spectrum, Acer, Amazon, Asus, and Lenovo (each down 1%) meet the group of smaller PC makers at 78. As for device types, desktop computers increase their lead after improving 5% to an ACSI score of 84. Laptops are up 1% to 80, while tablets slide 4% to 76. Desktops, which ACSI data show appeal particularly to an older demographic, garner by far the most satisfaction and loyalty from users.

The ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2022-2023 is based on interviews with 14,069 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2022 and June 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related