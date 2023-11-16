Mophie has announced a new version of its 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, the company’s best selling multi-device travel charger.

It now includes Apple Watch fast charging support. The fabric of the travel case is more eco-friendly—made with up to 50% recycled plastic bottles—and has interior pockets for organizing your cables, as well as a discreet AirTag pocket

The new 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is available now on Apple.com, Apple retail stores worldwide, and mophie.com priced at US$149.95. Accord got the folks at Mophie, other product features include:

Made for MagSafe – MFi Certified: the magnetic array on the travel charger is designed specifically for iPhone and other devices compatible with wireless charging. The magnetic ring allows devices to snap into the sweet spot so wireless charging begins on contact.

Fast Wireless Charging up to 15W: charge your phone at the fastest speed possible.

Designed for Travel: the 3-in-1 travel charger folds up neatly and fits into a compact travel case that's now more secure with a zipper enclosure. It also features room to include additional charging cables. Simply unpack and unfold to turn any surface into a charging hub.

Charge up to Three Devices Simultaneously: charge all your main devices in one central location with dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro.

Built-in Magnetic Apple Watch Charger: the fast charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode.

AirPods Charging Spot: a dedicated charging spot for your AirPods/AirPods Pro ensures charging begins on contact.

Sustainable Travel Case Fabric: The eco-friendly fabric of the travel case is made with up to 50% recycled plastic bottles and has interior pockets for organizing your cables, as well as a discreet AirTag pocket.

Everything You Need to Charge: the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe comes with a USB-C cable, 30W USB-C PD wall adapter, and travel case.

