InfinaCore has launched of its newest products right before the holiday season: the T3 wireless 3-in-1 charging station, a 240W silicone USB-C charging cable, a 60W USB-C to Lightning MFi (Made for iPhone) charging cable, and a 130W car charger.

The T3 and cables are available now on Amazon, Walmart and InfinaCore.com. An LED 100W 6ft USB-C charging cable will also be available beginning in December. All InfinaCore products, including new releases, will have promotional pricing for Black Friday, according to InfinaCore co-founder, Victor Chor.

The T3 foldable wireless multi-charger supports wireless 3” x 3” x 1” stack. You can lay it flat or fold it to prop up your device while charging so you can power up while browsing or streaming.

The foldable design includes a 15W MagSafe compatible wireless charging pad for iPhone, a 5W Apple Watch magnetic flip-up charger, and a 5W AirPods/AirPods Pro wireless charging pad, which allows you to charge all Apple devices wirelessly at peak capacity. It includes a USB-C 30W cable and has LED indicators with on/off controls for ease of use.

The T3 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is available in Polar White and Midnight Black on InfinaCore’s website, Amazon and Walmart for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$59.99.

InfinaCore also released today two new USB-C cables: a 240W silicone USB-C cable ($24.99), and a 60W MFi-Certified USB-C to Lightning iPhone cable ($24.99 for iPhone. They both feature three feet of tangle-free, flexible silicone cables and support fast charging and data syncing.

InfinaCore’s 130W Car Charger ($39.99) sports dual USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port designed to charge three devices. The illuminating LED light ring allows for plugging in the dark, and the car charger includes a 240W USB-C cable for lightning-fast charging while commuting. DJ or Reed

