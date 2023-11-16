In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 Canada experienced a second quarter in a row with a year-over-year (YoY) smartphone sales, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple had a successful iPhone 15 launch despite the 3% YoY decline, as the iPhone 14 series experienced a week more of sales in Q3 2022 than the iPhone 15 had in Q3 2023. The iPhone now has 60% of the Canadian iPhone market. Despite the sales dip, Apple’s marketshare went up from 56% in Q2.

According to Counterpoint, Samsung smartphone sales were down 11% as the manufacturer continues to push for flagship sales, causing longer holding periods and less upgrades. The research group says that Google and Motorola continue to grow from a small base with improved retail presence.

