Nothing is quite as anxiety-inducing as the dreaded LOW BATTERY warning popping up on your phone’s screen. And while iPhone batteries continue to improve, some models have far better battery life than others.

A new study from Electronics Hub analyzed the milliamp-hour (mAh) ratings of today’s most popular phones to find which iPhones have the best and worst batteries. The wider study reveals a timeline of the average battery charge capacity of smartphones (2018-today) and found that iPhones have improved drastically in recent years.

Here are key findings from the study:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (4422 mAh) has the best battery life of any iPhone released since 2018, while the iPhone SE2 has the worst battery life (1821 mAh)

(4422 mAh) has the released since 2018, while the has the (1821 mAh) With a mAh rating of 2600, the Galaxy A2 Core (released in 2019) has the worst battery life of any recent Samsung release, while the Galaxy F62 (2021) has the best (7000 mAh)

The Redmi 6A (3000 mAh) has the worst battery life of any recent Xiaomi release; meanwhile, the Redmi 10 Power (6000 mAh) has the very best battery life

(3000 mAh) has the of any recent release; meanwhile, the (6000 mAh) has the Chinese brand Ulefone has the best battery life across its models of any brand (a median of 6600 mAh), and Apple has the worst battery life (a median of 3187 mAh)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related