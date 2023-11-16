Apple has posted its holiday shipping guide for the U.S. and other countries. It outlines deadlines for customers looking to order gifts online for arrival by December 24.

The company noted its extended holiday return policy. For orders received during the holidays, you must start your return order by January 8, 2024.

Apple has also released details about its “Apple Store Shopping Event” that runs between Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday (November 27). Customers can get a gift card with the purchase of select Apple products.

