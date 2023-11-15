The iPhone 15 has the fastest 5G performance in at 12 countries, according to a new report from Ookla.

Data for iPhone models came from the period from September 22-October 20, while data for the Samsung models is from the period from August 11-October 20.

In the US, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was on top with 285.02 Mbps as the median 5G download speed. The rest of the iPhone 15 family took 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place, with the next closest device being the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with 231.56 Mbps.

Read the complete report for details, but the other 11 countries/regions where the iPhone 15 excelled were Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, India, South Korea, Spain, the U.A.E., the UK, and Vietnam.

Ookla describes itself as “a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related