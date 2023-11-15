One year ago today, Apple’s safety service Emergency SOS via satellite became available on all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and Canada. And the tech giant is extending free access to Emergency SOS via satellite for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 users.

Now also available on the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries and regions, this technology — which enables users to text with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage — has already made a significant impact, contributing to many lives being saved, says Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

Building on this satellite infrastructure, Apple recently introduced Roadside Assistance via satellite to connect users to AAA if they have car trouble while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Other safety capabilities that can provide assistance when it matters include:

Users can open the Find My app and share their location via satellite to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid.

Crash Detection can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Check In allows users to automatically notify friends and family when they have made it to their destination safely.3

Users can set up their Medical ID in the Health app to help first responders access critical medical information from the Lock Screen without needing a passcode.

The free trial will be extended for iPhone 14 users who have activated their device in a country that supports Emergency SOS via satellite prior to 12 a.m. (Pacific) on November 15, 2023. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426.

Roadside Assistance via satellite is available in the U.S., in partnership with AAA, and is included for free for two years, starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. This satellite service requires iOS 17.

There may be associated costs for certain roadside assistance services provided by AAA. iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 users who are not AAA members can take advantage of Roadside Assistance via satellite on a pay-per-use basis for AAA’s roadside assistance services.

Check In is available on iOS 17 or later.

