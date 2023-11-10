Unlike most other brands, Apple search results and product pages on Amazon have few, if any, rival ads.

According to Business Insider, an internal email shows that Apple asked Amazon for this special treatment, an internal email shows. Having no ads can lead to faster page loads, and potentially higher sales of Apple products.

Apple’s latest products directly sold by Amazon have a much cleaner page layout on Amazon with no ads or recommendations until the very bottom of the page, a Business Insider review of the e-commerce site shows. Most other brands don’t get this special treatment, according to people familiar with the matter, the article saying, quoting people familiar with the matter who “spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.”

“It’s clear Apple made a deal with Amazon that is not available to other brands,” Juozas Kaziukenas, CEO of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse, told Insider. “I can’t recall any other brand with the same setup.”

