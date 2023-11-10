Canalys’ latest research reveals that the US smartphone market shrank another 5% year-on-year in quarter three (Q3) of 2023, continuing its downward trajectory.

Despite this trend, shipments grew 21% sequentially to 31 million units, driven by Apple’s latest iPhone release and carrier promotions targeting premium device upgrades. Canalys says Apple’s shipments declined by a modest 8%, amounting to 17.2 million units.

The late arrival of the iPhone 15, compared to the timing of the iPhone 14, contributed to the decline, notes the research group. Apple sold 17.2 million iPhones in Q3 of 2023 for 55% market share. That compares to sales of 18.6 million iPhones and 57% market share in Q3 of 2022.

