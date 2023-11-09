Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported — as noted by Reuters.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighborhood. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

“Woz” is an American technology entrepreneur, electronics engineer, computer scientist, computer programmer, philanthropist, and inventor. In 1976, he co-founded Apple Computer with his business partner Steve Jobs, which later became the world’s largest technology company by revenue and the largest company in the world by market capitalization. Through his work at Apple in the 1970s and 1980s, he is widely recognized as one of the most prominent pioneers of the personal computer revolution.

