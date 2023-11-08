Apple TV+ has announced that its new series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will take the stage at CCXP23, the largest comic and entertainment convention in the world.

CCXP23 is bering held in the São Paulo Expo in Brazil. Beginning Thursday, November 30, and ending with a panel conversation and live Q&A on Sunday, December 3, the lineup of CCXP23 events and experiences for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will include “unforgettable fan experiences for thousands of attendees,” according to Apple.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” showrunner and executive producer Chris Black, and executive producers Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold will join thousands of their closest fans at the Thunder Stage at CCXP23 on Sunday to give insight into the world of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and unveil exclusive content.

Plus, on the show floor throughout the duration of CCXP23, fans will have the chance to step into the Monsterverse realm as they enter an immersive fan experience and photo opportunity for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” recently took the stage to a packed house at New York Comic-Con, where the series held its first public screening to positive reviews.

Here’s how ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is described: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

