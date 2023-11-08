The 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4 is coming to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad on Wednesday, December 20, according to Capcom’s website.

Compatible Mac devices for Resident Evil 4 are:

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Pro, 2021) / MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Max, 2021)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro, 2021) / MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Max, 2021)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro, 2023) / MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Max, 2023)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, M2 Pro, 2023) / MacBook Pro (14-inch, M2 Max, 2023)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2023)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (13-inch,M2, 2023)

MacBook Air (15-inch,M2, 2023)

iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

iMac (24-inch, M3, 2023)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

Mac mini (M2, 2023)/Mac mini (M2 Pro, 2023)

Mac Studio（M1 Max, 2022）/ Mac Studio（M1 Ultra, 2022）

Mac Studio（M2 Max, 2023）/ Mac Studio（M2 Ultra, 2023）

Mac Pro（M2 Ultra, 2023）

To play it on a iPad, you’ll need one of these tablets: iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M1 5th generation); iPad Pro (11-inch, M1 3rd generation); iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M2 6th generation); iPad Pro (11-inch, M2 4th generation), or iPad Air (M1 5th generation）On the iPhone it requires an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here’s how Resident Evil 4 is described: Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City.

Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.

Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics, Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut.

A limited part of the base game can be played for free. In order to play the full game, an in-app purchase is required.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related